Imaan Zainab Mazari gets married

Web Desk
10:00 AM | 29 Dec, 2023
Imaan Zainab Mazari gets married

ISLAMABAD – Human rights advocate and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir has entered a new chapter in her life, tying the knot in what appeared to be an intimate ceremony, as revealed on Thursday.

Imaan took to X, previously known as Twitter, to share the news of her marriage to Abdul Hadi, who shares her passion for advocating human rights.

Hadi also expressed his joy on the same platform, emphasizing the unbreakable bond they share. “Got married to the love of my life [...] Always and forever,” he declared.

Imaan was adorned in a delicate off-white embroidered georgette saree complemented by dainty jewelry and adorned with white flower garlands on both wrists. Meanwhile, the groom donned a white sherwani layered under a cream waistcoat, paired with a turban in matching hues.

Captured sitting on a couch, the couple exchanged adoring glances against a backdrop adorned with radiant lights and flowers.

Renowned for her efforts in aiding those seeking justice, Imaan has built a reputation for herself by handling civil, women’s, and human rights cases.

Congratulations poured in swiftly for the lawyer couple as they embark on this new journey together.

