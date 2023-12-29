Fire breaks out in Karachi’s towel factory

KARACHI – A fire erupted in a multi-story towel factory situated in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area on early Friday.

Rescue officials indicated that six fire brigade vehicles were engaged in containing the blaze, triggered by an explosion from the PMT transformer – a utility distribution transformer mounted on poles.

Rescue teams were actively working to control the fire, with no reported casualties as only a watchman was present during the incident, who promptly alerted the authorities.

This marks the second fire incident in the city this week.

Previously, a fire had broken out in Karachi’s Saddar mobile market, which fire brigade authorities managed to extinguish after a prolonged struggle.

The blaze originated in the early hours at Saddar Shah Jahan mobile market, swiftly spreading to several shops and posing a challenge for the responding teams.