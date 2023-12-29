Donald Trump disqualified from Maine’s primary ballot

Maine made headlines on Thursday by disqualifying Donald Trump from its state ballot for next year’s US presidential primary election.

This decision, driven by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, marks the second state to bar Trump due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Bellows attributed her ruling to Trump’s role in inciting an insurrection. She highlighted how Trump spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election, followed by encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the vote. In a comprehensive 34-page statement, Bellows emphasized the constitutional intolerance toward an assault on the fundamental pillars of the government.

Trump’s campaign promptly expressed intent to challenge this decision, labelling it as “atrocious.” Trump’s legal team contended that his statements to supporters were protected under the right to free speech, disputing the characterization of his actions as an insurrection.

The disqualification was triggered by a group of former Maine lawmakers citing a constitutional provision that prohibits individuals from holding office if they engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath to the United States.

This decision currently impacts Maine’s March primary election, but it might have repercussions for Trump’s candidacy in the November general election. It could prompt the US Supreme Court to address concerns about Trump’s eligibility nationwide under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Although Trump leads opinion polls for the Republican nomination, the disqualification in Maine and Colorado intensifies the legal battle. Challenges to his candidacy in various states under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment have varied outcomes, with some rejections and others pending further legal action.

Maine, categorized as likely Democratic, traditionally favours the Democratic candidate in presidential elections. However, Trump secured an electoral vote from Maine in both 2016 and 2020, owing to its unique system of splitting Electoral College votes.

This disqualification in Maine is part of a series of challenges across states invoking the 14th Amendment to prevent Trump from running for office, reflecting the ongoing legal tug-of-war surrounding his candidacy.