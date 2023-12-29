Search

World

Donald Trump disqualified from Maine’s primary ballot

Web Desk
12:27 PM | 29 Dec, 2023
Donald Trump disqualified from Maine’s primary ballot
Source: File photo

Maine made headlines on Thursday by disqualifying Donald Trump from its state ballot for next year’s US presidential primary election.

This decision, driven by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, marks the second state to bar Trump due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Bellows attributed her ruling to Trump’s role in inciting an insurrection. She highlighted how Trump spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election, followed by encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the vote. In a comprehensive 34-page statement, Bellows emphasized the constitutional intolerance toward an assault on the fundamental pillars of the government.

Trump’s campaign promptly expressed intent to challenge this decision, labelling it as “atrocious.” Trump’s legal team contended that his statements to supporters were protected under the right to free speech, disputing the characterization of his actions as an insurrection.

The disqualification was triggered by a group of former Maine lawmakers citing a constitutional provision that prohibits individuals from holding office if they engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath to the United States.

This decision currently impacts Maine’s March primary election, but it might have repercussions for Trump’s candidacy in the November general election. It could prompt the US Supreme Court to address concerns about Trump’s eligibility nationwide under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Although Trump leads opinion polls for the Republican nomination, the disqualification in Maine and Colorado intensifies the legal battle. Challenges to his candidacy in various states under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment have varied outcomes, with some rejections and others pending further legal action.

Maine, categorized as likely Democratic, traditionally favours the Democratic candidate in presidential elections. However, Trump secured an electoral vote from Maine in both 2016 and 2020, owing to its unique system of splitting Electoral College votes.

This disqualification in Maine is part of a series of challenges across states invoking the 14th Amendment to prevent Trump from running for office, reflecting the ongoing legal tug-of-war surrounding his candidacy.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

11:23 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Trump declared ineligible to contest presidential polls

09:52 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Trump says Imran Khan spent a week in silence after US killed Iran's ...

09:31 AM | 25 Aug, 2023

Donald Trump arrested in 2020 election fraud case

10:50 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Trump pleads not guilty of plotting to overturn election loss

10:21 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Donald Trump's acknowledges possessing "secret documents" in an audio ...

11:33 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Donald Trump turns 77

Advertisement

Latest

12:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs to win second Test

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 29 December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.

Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.8 284.55
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.78 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price - 29 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: