Pakistan’s Fahad Shahbaz receives UK's Diana Award 2023 

LONDON — Fahad Shahbaz, a youth leader from Pakistan, has brought honour to the country by receiving the prestigious Diana Award from the United Kingdom for his outstanding humanitarian work and his unwavering dedication to motivating and inspiring the next generation to bring about long-lasting change in their communities and beyond.
The Diana Award is recognised as the highest honour a young person can earn for their efforts in social work and humanitarianism. It was created in 1999 by a committed board in remembrance of Diana, Princess of Wales.
The fact that Fahad Shahbaz received this prestigious award is a credit to both his exceptional leadership and his tenacious pursuit of positive change.
The Youth General Assembly (YGA), an initiative he formed with a purpose to empower and improve Pakistani youth, is at the centre of Fahad's incredible journey.
Fahad has actively engaged with the government to suggest policies that address the needs and ambitions of young people across the country through YGA, making him a powerful champion for youth empowerment.
Mr. Shahbaz tweeted his appreciation and delight at the significant accomplishment, writing, "I am honoured to receive the Diana Award, the highest accolade for social action a young person can achieve.''
''It is a privilege to be recognised for my commitment to creating positive change in Pakistan through the Youth General Assembly,“ he added.
