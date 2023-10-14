Salma Murad: Wife of legend actor Waheed Murad passes away in Karachi

Salma Murad: Wife of legend actor Waheed Murad passes away

Salma Murad, the wife of evergreen chocolate hero Waheed Murad breathed her last after prolonged illness.

Mrs Murad passed away due to natural causes but she was not well for several years. The deceased is survived by two children, son Adil Murad, and daughter Alia Murad.

The funeral prayer for Mrs Murad is set for today after the Asar prayer at Sultan Masjid, Karachi and burial will be held at Chandio Graveyard.

Salma passed away nearly four decades after the death of his late husband who died in the 80s.

Condolences started pouring in after her death. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and people from different walks of life expressed condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

Salma’s lasting contributions for arts and culture were also remembered by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.