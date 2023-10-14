Six workers gunned down, two injured in Balochistan’s Turbat

QUETTA – At least six workers have been killed in the latest gun attack in southwestern Pakistan, local media reported Saturday.

Local police told media that unidentified assailants forcibly entered the house of Naseer Ahmed, a contractor, and opened gunfire that killed 6 on the spot while two others were injured.

Two men suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as Rizwan s/o Allah Dad, Shehbaz s/o Mumtaz, Waseem s/o Mumtaz, Shafiq Ahmad, Muhammad Naeem, and Sikandar.

Ghulam Mustafa s/o Nazir Ahmad and Tawheed s/o Jawar Khan were those who were injured in the attack.

The group of men was working with a local contractor for the construction works and was targeted due to unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, cops started the necessary action and a probe is underway.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister took notice of the incident and directed officials to investigate all aspects of the incident and submit an immediate report using all resources to make the arrest in this case.

He condemned the workers' brutal killing, saying he is deeply saddened by the killing of innocent people, and culprits will be brought under gambit of law.