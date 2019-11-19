Musharraf high treason case: Court to announce verdict on November 28
Share
ISLAMABAD – A trial court today (Tuesday) has reserved its verdict against former president retired General Pervez Musharraf in the of high treason case, however, the decision will be announced on November 28.
According to media reports, the court, during the hearing, has remarked that Musharraf’s lawyers can submit their written arguments regarding the case till November 26.
Former president Musharraf is facing treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007. He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted for high treason by a special court in March 2014.
However, in 2016, Musharraf left for Dubai to seek medical treatment and has not returned to the country since then.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019