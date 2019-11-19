Musharraf high treason case: Court to announce verdict on November 28
Web Desk
11:32 AM | 19 Nov, 2019
Musharraf high treason case: Court to announce verdict on November 28
Share

ISLAMABAD – A trial court today (Tuesday) has reserved its verdict against former president retired General Pervez Musharraf in the of high treason case, however, the decision will be announced on November 28.

According to media reports, the court, during the hearing, has remarked that Musharraf’s lawyers can submit their written arguments regarding the case till November 26.

Former president Musharraf is facing treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007. He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted for high treason by a special court in March 2014.

However, in 2016, Musharraf left for Dubai to seek medical treatment and has not returned to the country since then.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr