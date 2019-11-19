Musharraf high treason case: Court to announce verdict on November 28

ISLAMABAD – A trial court today (Tuesday) has reserved its verdict against former president retired General Pervez Musharraf in the of high treason case, however, the decision will be announced on November 28.

According to media reports, the court, during the hearing, has remarked that Musharraf’s lawyers can submit their written arguments regarding the case till November 26.

Former president Musharraf is facing treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007. He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted for high treason by a special court in March 2014.

However, in 2016, Musharraf left for Dubai to seek medical treatment and has not returned to the country since then.