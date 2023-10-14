Pakistan vs India World Cup Match Live Streaming for Free

How To Watch Pakistan vs India Cricket World Cup Match Live on Online Mobile
AHMEDABAD – Pakistan and India are set to lock horns in the high-octane World Cup match today, which is one of the fiercest rivalries in sports, with millions of people waiting for live action.
The 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, today.
As a full-packed stadium of 132,000 will watch the action at the world's biggest stadium, the local accommodations are full in Ahmedabad as fans are excited about every ball, every run, and every moment when the Asian giants face off.
The much-anticipated game between India and Pakistan will be played today on Saturday (October 14).
Pakistan vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 1:30 pm today. Toss for the game will take place at 1:00 pm.
Pakistan vs India match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.
|Online Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
Other Countries live stream and TV coverage
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
