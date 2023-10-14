Pakistan vs India World Cup Match Live Streaming for Free

AHMEDABAD – Pakistan and India are set to lock horns in the high-octane World Cup match today, which is one of the fiercest rivalries in sports, with millions of people waiting for live action.

The 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, today.

As a full-packed stadium of 132,000 will watch the action at the world's biggest stadium, the local accommodations are full in Ahmedabad as fans are excited about every ball, every run, and every moment when the Asian giants face off.

Pakistan vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match

The much-anticipated game between India and Pakistan will be played today on Saturday (October 14).

What time will Pakistan vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match start today?

Pakistan vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 1:30 pm today. Toss for the game will take place at 1:00 pm.

India vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming

Pakistan vs India match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link



Where to watch India v Pakistan, World Cup 2023 match

Other Countries live stream and TV coverage

Pakistan vs India World Cup match Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.