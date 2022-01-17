Ten PCB staff member test positive for Covid-19 ahead of PSL 7
LAHORE – Ten members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) staff have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the launch of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The positive cases have been identified so far at the PCB headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The cases mostly involve low-tier employees, media reports said.
On January 12, a medical team of PCB day carried out Covid-19 tests on all the ground staff in Lahore.
All those tested positive for infection are quarantining at their homes and instructions have already been issued in the PCB headquarters to strictly follow the protocols related to novel coronavirus
PSL 2022 is all set to kick off on January 7 while Lahore will host 19 matches of the tournament from February 10.
