PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 24 runs
LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 24 runs in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.
Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. They set a 186-run target for Quetta Gladiators at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. In response, Quetta Gladiators collapsed at 161 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.
Zalmi and Gladiators are both lagging at the bottom of the points table and today’s game is said to be crucial in terms of making it to the playoffs. Gladiators are coming off a convincing loss to the in-form Qalandars in their previous games and have now won three of their seven games in the T20 tournament.
Despite Smeed’s heroics, @TeamQuetta couldn’t manage to get past the finish line. @PeshawarZalmi get away with this one. 🙌🏼 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #PZvQG pic.twitter.com/I5LLR1ebus— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2022
Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi had a brilliant outing in their previous game against the Karachi Kings and are coming off a huge win with the aim to continue the momentum.
Gladiators under the captaincy of Sarfaraz have also won equal games. They have six points under their belt and sit above Zalmi, due to a superior net run rate. In their last clash, they managed to score 141 after being put in to bat by the Qalandars, losing seven wickets in the process.
The bowlers then struggled to pick up wickets as the Qalandars chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets.
PSL7: Gladiators' Jason Roy fined for breaching ... 05:14 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy has been fined five percent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of ...
Jason Roy, James Vince, and Ahsan Ali performed well in the previous games while Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed, and Umar Akmal also tried their best with Naseem Shah and the other bowling squads.
Meanwhile, the squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl while spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan
Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt
PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings by 55 ... 11:44 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 55 runs to win the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League ...
Matches Summary
