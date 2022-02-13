PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi thrash Karachi Kings by 55 runs

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 55 runs to win the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Sunday.

Earlier, Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi’s Hazratullah Zazai scored 52 runs and Muhammad Haris made 49 runs, helping their team to post 193 runs on the board. Karachi Kings’ Chris Jordon took three wickets.

In reply, Karachi Kings only managed to score 138 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Babar Azam scored 59 runs and Joe Clarke made 26 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi bowlers Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad bagged two wickets each.

Kings have been unlucky this season of the T20 tournament and their fans are in deep frustration as the franchise failed to win a single match so far. With the poor performance in all fields, the Kings are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Another defeat would further dent Karachi Kings’ chances to stay among the contenders in the tournament.

PSL 7: Karachi Kings lose fifth match in a row as ... 11:15 PM | 6 Feb, 2022 KARACHI – Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 42 runs in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League ...

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin, Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Romario Shepherd and Talha Ahsan