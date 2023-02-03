Search

Tickets for PSL8 go on sale tomorrow; check out the prices here

08:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced details of ticket prices for the 14 Multan and Karachi-leg matches of the Pakistan Super League 8, which will be held from 13-26 February. 

Details of ticket prices for the remaining 20 Lahore and Rawalpindi-leg matches, to be held from 26 February to 19 March, will be announced in due course.

Tickets for the Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be available online on Saturday at 11am and fans can visit pcb.bookme.pk to book their tickets. Physical tickets will also go on sale simultaneously on Saturday at 11am and can be purchased at venues through box offices.

Tickets for the tournament opener between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the 2021 title winners Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on 13 February have been set at Rs6,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for Premium, Rs2,000 for First Class and Rs1,000 for General.

Ticket prices for the 15 February Multan Sultans versus Quetta Gladiators match have been set for Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (Premium), Rs950 (First Class) and Rs650 (General), while ticket prices for the remaining three matches featuring the home side have been fixed at Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (Premium), Rs1,500 (First Class) and Rs1,000 (General).

For the non-Sunday matches in Karachi, ticket prices have been set at RS2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (Premium), Rs950 and Rs650 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

For Sunday, 19 February, mouth-watering match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, ticket prices have been fixed at Rs5,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for the Premium, RS2,000 in First Class and Rs1,000 in General. For the final fixture in Karachi on Sunday, 26 February, between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, ticket prices have set for Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (Premium), Rs1,500 and Rs1,000 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

The PCB, for the first time, have introduced discounted season passes, which will cover weekday matches. This is to encourage cricket fans and families to purchase cheaper tickets to attend the matches and watch in action some of best shortest format cricketers vying for the biggest price in Pakistan cricket.

Season pass for the four Multan matches (excluding the opener) has been set for Rs16,830 (VIP), Rs9,630 (Premium), Rs5,715 (First Class) and Rs3,555 (General).

Likewise, season pass for the five Karachi matches on 16, 20, 21, 23 and 24 February, has been fixed at Rs13,050 (VIP), Rs8,550 (Premium), Rs4,275 (First Class) and Rs2,925 (General).

The PCB has also confirmed one ticket can be purchased on one CNIC. Children under 18 will require B-Form. Fans will be required to carry the ID with which the ticket has been purchased for entering the venue.

