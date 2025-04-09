PSL 2025 traffic plan for Karachi matches announced

KARACHI – The tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025) is scheduled to take place across four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – from 11 April to 18 May.

The National Bank Stadium will host the Karachi-leg’s first match on April 12 when Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans.

The port city will host total five matches of PSL 2025. For this, the traffic police has issued traffic plan and parking details to avoid traffic congestions on roads.

The Traffic police said Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic in both directions, adding that special parking arrangements have been made for cricket fans.

For those coming from Karsaz, vehicles will proceed via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, under the stadium flyover, and park at the National Coaching Centre/China ground on Sir Shah Suleman Road.

For those coming from Millennium, vehicles will use Stadium Road (Peer Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Road), turn right under the stadium flyover, and park at the National Coaching Centre/China Ground.

Vehicles coming from Newtown will use Stadium Road, turn left after Aga Khan Hospital, and park at the National Coaching Centre/China Ground.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic will not be allowed on the following routes:

Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square

Stadium Signal to Hassan Square

Karsaz to the Stadium

Millennium to New Town

Sohrab Goth to NIPA

PPP Chowrangi to University Road