Deployment of army, rangers’ personnel approved for security of PSL 10 matches

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has approved the request for the deployment of the Army and Rangers for the security of the tenth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) matches.

The Punjab Home Department had requested the deployment of the military and paramilitary troops for the security of PSL matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

The Army and Rangers’ personnel will assist the police in ensuring foolproof security.

For Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, one wing of Rangers and two companies of the Army will be deployed. The services of the Special Services Group (SSG) commandos and Army Aviation helicopters have also been requested for all three stations.

The matches of PSL 10 are scheduled from April 11 to May 18, and the services of these security forces have been requested from April 6 to May 19.

The mega cricket event will feature international cricketers and match officials, making it a high-profile event due to the participation of national and international dignitaries, players, match officials, and staff.

The Punjab Home Department had officially sent a request to the Ministry of Interior for the deployment of Army and Rangers for the security of PSL 10.