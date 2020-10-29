Pakistan face Zimbabwe in 1st ODI at Rawalpindi tomorrow
RAWALPINDI – The first one-day international of three match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played in Rawalpindi on Friday.
The two teams will also play three T-20 internationals at the same venue beginning from 7th of next month.
The Pakistani squad is being led by Babar Azam while the Zimbabwe team is being captained by Chamu Chibhabha.
15 member squad for the first #PAKvZIM ODI— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 29, 2020
Imam ul Haq
Abid Ali
Fakhar Zaman
Babar Azam (c)
Haris Sohail
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Iftikhar Ahmed
Khushdil Shah
Faheem Ashraf
Imad Wasim
Usman Qadir
Wahab Riaz
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Haris Rauf
Musa Khan#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/o1wy8ycYKQ
