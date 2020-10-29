Pakistan face Zimbabwe in 1st ODI at Rawalpindi tomorrow
Pakistan face Zimbabwe in 1st ODI at Rawalpindi tomorrow
RAWALPINDI – The first one-day international of three match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played in Rawalpindi on Friday.     

The two teams will also play three T-20 internationals at the same venue beginning from 7th of next month. 

The Pakistani squad is being led by Babar Azam while the Zimbabwe team is being captained by Chamu Chibhabha.

