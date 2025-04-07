Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Power Consumers to get more relief as govt mulls ending PTV Fee from Electricity Bills

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government made major cut in electricity tariffs, with domestic rates dropping by Rs7.41 per unit ahead of the summer season. The government now planning to exclude Pakistan Television (PTV) fee from electricity bills.

Ministry of Energy reportedly prepared a plan to eliminate this surcharge, which is currently charged to domestic, industrial, and commercial electricity users.

Currently, domestic consumers pay Rs35 per month for the PTV fee, while industrial and commercial sectors also bear this extra charge. The decision to remove the fee comes under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has instructed the elimination of unnecessary surcharges, including the PTV fee, to ease the financial load on the public.

The government collects around Rs1.5 billion annually from approximately 42.6 million consumers through the PTV fee, and its removal is expected to streamline electricity billing and reduce consumer costs.

New Electricity Rates in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a new tariff structure last week, offering relief across various sectors. Domestic consumers will now pay Rs37.64 per unit, a decrease from the previous rate of Rs45.05, resulting in a reduction of Rs7.15 per unit.

Category New Rate Reduction
Domestic 37.64 -7.15
Commercial 62.47 -8.58
General Services 49.48 -7.18
Industrial 40.51 -7.69
Bulk Supply 47.87 -7.18
Agricultural 34.58 -7.18

Commercial consumers will see a reduction of Rs8.58 per unit, dropping from Rs71.06 to Rs62.47, while industrial users will benefit from a Rs7.69 reduction, with rates falling from Rs48.19 to Rs40.51. The agricultural sector and general services will also experience reductions in their electricity tariffs, providing relief to several key sectors of the economy.

 

Latest

