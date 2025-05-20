Govt extends Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s tenure

The Government of Pakistan has decided to extend the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu following the completion of his term, in recognition of his exceptional leadership during recent national security challenges, particularly Operation Bunyān-e-Marsūs.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister congratulated the entire nation on the resounding success of Operation Bunyān-e-Marsūs, which was launched in response to recent hostilities and ensured the defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty. The operation played a critical role in neutralizing aggressive actions and thwarting hostile intentions against the country.

During the cabinet meeting, it was revealed that on the night of May 6 and 7, 2025, India initiated an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Pakistan, targeting civilian areas and causing casualties among innocent citizens, including women and children.

The federal cabinet condemned the violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, acknowledging the strategic coordination and leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. His decisive command and war strategy were credited with leading the nation through a critical phase and securing a historic victory in what was referred to as “Ma’rakah-e-Haq” (The Battle for Truth).

In recognition of his outstanding military leadership and unwavering courage, the cabinet approved Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal. The premier also held a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari to consult on this important decision.

The government further resolved to honor members of the armed forces, including officers, soldiers, veterans, and martyrs, as well as civilians who contributed significantly during Operation Bunyān-e-Marsūs. They will be awarded national honors for their services.