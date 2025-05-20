Gold price rises to PKR 342,800 per tola in Pakistan

By Staff Reporter
7:05 pm | May 20, 2025
Gold Prices Increase By Rs6100 To Rs356100 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices continued their upward trend as the international bullion market saw a $3 increase per ounce, pushing the rate to $3,244. This global surge has directly impacted local gold markets in Pakistan.

In response to the international rise, the price of 24-karat gold in local sarafa markets rose by Rs300 per tola, reaching Rs342,800. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs257, now standing at Rs293,895.

Market analysts attribute the ongoing increase to persistent economic uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets like gold.

