Pakistan beat India to reach final of West Asia Baseball Cup in Tehran

By Web Desk
7:52 pm | May 20, 2025
Pakistan Beat India To Reach Final Of West Asia Baseball Cup In Tehran

TEHRAN – In the ongoing West Asia Baseball Cup in Tehran, Iran, Pakistan secured a place in the final by defeating arch-rival India.

In the tournament’s first semi-final, Pakistan delivered an impressive performance, scoring 14 runs while restricting India to just 1 run, winning the match by a margin of 13 runs.

Pakistani players celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm, chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan will now face the winner of the match between Iran and Palestine in the final.

 

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now