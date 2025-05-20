Pakistan beat India to reach final of West Asia Baseball Cup in Tehran

TEHRAN – In the ongoing West Asia Baseball Cup in Tehran, Iran, Pakistan secured a place in the final by defeating arch-rival India.

In the tournament’s first semi-final, Pakistan delivered an impressive performance, scoring 14 runs while restricting India to just 1 run, winning the match by a margin of 13 runs.

Pakistani players celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm, chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan will now face the winner of the match between Iran and Palestine in the final.