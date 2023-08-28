Sunil Narine becomes first player to get red card in cricket

Sunil Narine of the West Indies became the first cricketer to receive red card and sent off for his team's slow over rate during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

As matches run past their allotted time, the issue of slow-over rates has caused disruptions in the game.

The World Test Championship now includes point reductions in addition to penalties in all three formats, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This season, the CPL organisers devised a remedy to the issue of slow over rates and implemented a red-card system.

If the fielding side turns out to be running late at the start of the last over of an inning, they will be given a red card.

Additionally, the fielding side will lose one player as a result of the penalty, which will be selected by the captain, and will be required to have six fielders inside the circle.

Narine was sent off the pitch by his captain since he had already used all four of his allotted overs.

Nicholas Pooran played an outstanding knock, scoring 61 off 32 balls to assist his club record their first victory in three games despite having to field with just 10 men for the last over of the first inning.