PAKvSA: This epic Pakistani team celebration video is a must-watch
Web Desk
12:54 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
CENTURION – Green shirts Wednesday out-classed Proteas in all departments to take home the ODI trophy and valuable ICC CWC Super League points and the Shaheens seem overjoyed and understandably so.

After the match, the Pakistani team back to the hotel doing a celebratory jig while the hotel staffers looked amused too.

The clip of the celebrations took viral on social media showed Men in Green celebrating in the biosecure bubble. Pakistani right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf can be seen grooving with the hotel staff that had joined the team in the celebrations.

Many also questioned the celebrations as they believe the team had violated the biosecure bubble however the team management confirmed that the people celebrating with the team were hotel staff and were part of the biosecure bubble.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also became the first Asian team to register two bilateral series wins in South Africa. Pakistan posted a competitive total of 320/7 to set up the series finale nicely but South Africa found they short by 28 runs despite half-centuries by Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

