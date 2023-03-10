Rilee Rossouw hits the fastest PSL century to help Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi

RAWALPINDI – Multan Sultans snatched victory from Peshawar Zalmi in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a total of 243 runs Babar Azam-led Zalmi, Sultans' power hitter Rilee Rossouw smashed his own record to hit the fastest century of HBL PSL.

The massive total by Zalmi failed to secure them the sought-after victory because razor-sharp Rossouw stood tall for the Sultans 👏 #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/thbTKL3Q2X — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 10, 2023

He alone amassed 121 runs for just 51 balls. His incredible knock was coupled with Kieron Pollard's 52 runs off 25 balls.

Usama Mir and Anwar Ali finished the game in the last over with five balls remaining. Sultans won the match by 4 wickets, taking a 2-point lead over Zalmi in the points table.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem