Naeem Haque opens up about getting rejected by Humayun Saeed for a role

Pakistan's rising star Naeem Haq recently made an appearance on a private TV show and shared a fascinating anecdote about his acting journey.

During the show, he revealed that he had received acting training from India. Haq expressed his curiosity about how actors perform so well in Bollywood films, especially after watching Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie 'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge' several times. He wanted to learn from the best, and that's why he approached his teacher Sajda Windal to get him admitted to Anil Kapoor's acting school in India.

However, given the challenges of travelling to India and getting admission to the school, he was grateful for the opportunity to attend the school on a college basis with the help of his teacher's support. The school offered six hours of acting training every day, and though he initially found it challenging, the experience proved to be a positive one for him.

Upon his return from India, he contacted Humayun Saeed and expressed his desire to work with him in dramas, citing his newly acquired acting skills. However, Saeed dismissed his request, stating that he had only just completed his studies and had not yet gained enough experience. Haq then prayed for an opportunity to work with Humayun Saeed and prove his acting abilities.