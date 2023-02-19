Search

Humayun Saeed discusses his intimate scene in Netflix series 'The Crown'

Noor Fatima 08:21 PM | 19 Feb, 2023
Humayun Saeed discusses his intimate scene in Netflix series 'The Crown'
Source: Humayun Saeed (Instagram)

Generally, art is separated from the artist, but when a Pakistani actor is in the discussion, many people tend to criticise him for any project or scene that doesn't conform with the social traditions.

While Humayun Saeed isn't the first artist from Lollywood to have debuted in an international project or done an intimate scene, his Netflix debut in the blockbuster series The Crown put him in the limelight more than any other artist.

This wasn't just Saeed's achievement; it was a matter of pride for the entire Pakistani entertainment industry. However, many of the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star's fans were upset at his intimate scene with The Crown co-star Elizabeth Debicki.

Although Saeed and Debicki shared only a kiss, the former's fans started a controversial debate on social media, lambasting him for his action. Many had been waiting for Saeed to address it, but had to wait until now. 

In a recent appearance on a talk show, The Fourth Umpire, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor was asked about a specific scene from The Crown that put him under scrutiny. The show's co-host Qasim Sheikh asked Saeed, “You worked in The Crown, which went super-duper hit here because of one scene. You do understand which scene I'm talking about?”

The Bin Roye star hesitatingly responded, "Which scene are you referring to?" To this, Sheikh smirked, “You know which scene I am talking about."

Hearing this, the Yalghaar actor suggested. "Well, there was one scene in which it seems that I'm doing that, but that's not the case." 

Sheikh asked again, "The world wants to know how do you feel after doing that scene?"

"I loved my co-star's acting," responded the blushing 51-year-old star.

Saeed said it was just acting as per the script and no feelings were involved. 

On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru and Ma Wagas Nahi Jao Ga.  

Humayun Saeed shares the secret behind his happy married life

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

