Humayun Saeed discusses his intimate scene in Netflix series 'The Crown'

Generally, art is separated from the artist, but when a Pakistani actor is in the discussion, many people tend to criticise him for any project or scene that doesn't conform with the social traditions.
While Humayun Saeed isn't the first artist from Lollywood to have debuted in an international project or done an intimate scene, his Netflix debut in the blockbuster series The Crown put him in the limelight more than any other artist.
This wasn't just Saeed's achievement; it was a matter of pride for the entire Pakistani entertainment industry. However, many of the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star's fans were upset at his intimate scene with The Crown co-star Elizabeth Debicki.
Although Saeed and Debicki shared only a kiss, the former's fans started a controversial debate on social media, lambasting him for his action. Many had been waiting for Saeed to address it, but had to wait until now.
In a recent appearance on a talk show, The Fourth Umpire, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor was asked about a specific scene from The Crown that put him under scrutiny. The show's co-host Qasim Sheikh asked Saeed, “You worked in The Crown, which went super-duper hit here because of one scene. You do understand which scene I'm talking about?”
The Bin Roye star hesitatingly responded, "Which scene are you referring to?" To this, Sheikh smirked, “You know which scene I am talking about."
Hearing this, the Yalghaar actor suggested. "Well, there was one scene in which it seems that I'm doing that, but that's not the case."
Sheikh asked again, "The world wants to know how do you feel after doing that scene?"
"I loved my co-star's acting," responded the blushing 51-year-old star.
Saeed said it was just acting as per the script and no feelings were involved.
On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru and Ma Wagas Nahi Jao Ga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
