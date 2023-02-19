New poster of Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' released

Being one of the most expensive films to be made in Bollywood with a budget of ₹500 crores (US$63 million), the Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K has everyone anticipating as to what the film has to offer.
The Nag Ashwin directorial is all set to create history with its A-list ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu actor Prabhas, Padukone and Disha Patani.
The highly-anticipated sci-fi of B-Town has just released its latest poster and fans of the stars are obsessed with it. The Piku co-stars took to their social media handles to share the new poster.
Both, the "Shahenshah of Bollywood" and the Pathaan diva, dropped the poster on Twitter and Instagram, respectively. Apart from that, the official release date of Project K has been announced as 12 January 2024.
The iconic poster features three people pointing their advanced weapons towards a gigantic hand that seems to have fallen on the sand. The tagline reads, "The world is waiting."
According to Indian media reports, Ashwin’s brainchild will be released in two parts.
T 4561 - ????????-????-???????? ???????? ????????! #????????????????????????????????
Happy Mahashivratri ???????? ????????#Prabhas @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/FBD7UyoWnl— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2023
View this post on Instagram
The film is set to feature Padukone and Prabhas in pivotal roles, while Bachchan will be seen as a promising character contributing to the plotline. The film will reportedly be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.