New poster of Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' released

Being one of the most expensive films to be made in Bollywood with a budget of ₹500 crores (US$63 million), the Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K has everyone anticipating as to what the film has to offer.

The Nag Ashwin directorial is all set to create history with its A-list ensemble of Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu actor Prabhas, Padukone and Disha Patani.

The highly-anticipated sci-fi of B-Town has just released its latest poster and fans of the stars are obsessed with it. The Piku co-stars took to their social media handles to share the new poster.

Both, the "Shahenshah of Bollywood" and the Pathaan diva, dropped the poster on Twitter and Instagram, respectively. Apart from that, the official release date of Project K has been announced as 12 January 2024.

The iconic poster features three people pointing their advanced weapons towards a gigantic hand that seems to have fallen on the sand. The tagline reads, "The world is waiting."

According to Indian media reports, Ashwin’s brainchild will be released in two parts.

The film is set to feature Padukone and Prabhas in pivotal roles, while Bachchan will be seen as a promising character contributing to the plotline. The film will reportedly be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.