Rakhi Sawant advises young Muslims to pray reguarly

Bollywood's dancer-turned-actress Rakhi Sawant may have had a turbulent marriage and been through one of the lowest points in her life, her strong belief in religion is laudable.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant recently shared via a video how staying on the right path keeps an individual in check.

Sawant recently announced her marriage to long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani. The Joru Ka Ghulam star changed her religion to Islam and also changed her name to Fatima Adil Khan Durrani.

Though Durrani initially denied confirming or commenting on the news of his marriage despite Sawant sharing pictures from their Nikah ceremony, the couple later officially confirmed their marriage. Soon after the couple exchanged vows, Sawant accused Durrani of an extra-marital affair. As of now, the couple's relationship is strained, to say the least.

On top of her turbulent marriage, Sawant's mother's demise added more to her misery. In view of the current circumstances, the Main Hoon Na actress advised every young Muslim boy and girl to pray regularly besides Friday prayers.

In an interview to an Indian media portal, the Na Tum Jaano Na Hum diva suggested, "I used to tell him [Adil Khan Durrani] you are a Muslim, and you have brought me to Islam then why don't you pray yourself?"

Sawant said, "I accepted Islam because of Adil, but he deceived me. However, I will not renounce my religion."

The actress added, "I used to drag him to pray but he wouldn't budge. Adil did not pray except on Fridays. When it came to me, I would fulfill my duty and pray regularly after learning it through YouTube videos."

"I will advise every Muslim whether it is a man or a woman to pray," Sawant emphasized.

The Shootout at Lokhandwala actress added, "Those who are suffering should also pray Tahajjud to rid themselves of any stress and problems."

The couple, who is currently having many problems in their relationship, started dating in mid of 2022 and announced their marriage in January 2023.