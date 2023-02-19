Hira Mani is a vision in white, shares new Instagram post

White is the boss of the color palette, and Hira Mani just made it steer clear to her 7.1 million Instagram followers. The Lollywood queen, who is recognized for her out-of-the-box ideas, impeccable acting skills, and ethereal beauty, won the internet once again. The Meray Paas Tum Ho diva has a knack for sharing snippets and glimpses from her professional and personal life, and this post was certainly no different.

Most recently, the Preet Na Kariyo Koi famed actress shared a picture of herself presumably from a photoshoot. Clad in an all-white formal-casual outfit, the 33-year-old diva looked no less than an angel.

Though the Mohabbat Na Kariyo posed with her covering her face, it is apparent that she donned a beachy-wavy hairdo.

On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.