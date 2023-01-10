Hira Mani trolled for latest bold photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Hira Mani, who proved her versatility onscreen, has a bold style statement.

The mother of two is among the gorgeous actresses in country’s showbiz industry, and she always keeps her fans updated with latest clicks.

Slaying fashion goals on her Instagram, the Lollywood diva flaunted a violet one-shoulder ruched dress, coupled with a golden winter shawl. She also flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in a bold reel.

With Baaton Baaton Main in the background, the 33-year-old flaunted her glam look as she looks sharp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Only a few praised her, while the wardrobe choices ended up grabbing all the attention for the wrong reasons.

Trolls directed a lot of backlash towards Hira for her 'revealing' dress. Here’s how people reacted.

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor mostly remains unresponsive to online trolling over her wardrobe choices however a few months back, she shared her two cents on people denouncing her clicks on social media.