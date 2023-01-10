Chicken meat price shoots upto Rs650 per kg as inflation bites

LAHORE – The prices of chicken meat saw a sharp increase, more than 100 percent, in wake of the current wave of inflation and a hike in the prices of poultry feed.

In the provincial capital Lahore, chicken meat is being sold at Rs 650 per kg, while the price of eggs has soared to nearly Rs 300 per dozen as district administration remained toothless.

Chicken meat, which is considered a common man’s food, is being sold between Rs 640-660 per kg in Karachi and other parts of the country as it used to be available for Rs320 per kg, at half price, until last month.

The prices of basic have been continuing to rise in an abnormal fashion for the last few weeks, revealing botched administrative checks of the provincial and district governments over prices of eatables.

Amid the worsening situation, people were seen returning empty-handed from the meat shops as chicken meat sellers complained tight supply of birds from the retailers and farms.

Skyrocketing prices of basic food items are putting food out of reach in the cash-strapped country.