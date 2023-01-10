Pakistan climbs to second spot on ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after triumph over NZ

DUBAI – Pakistan on Tuesday clinched the second spot on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table after outclassing New Zealand in the first ODI.
The top cricket body rolled out Super League, an ODI competition, which aims to raise the stakes of bilateral ODI games.
In the latest rankings, India remained at the top with 139 points, Pakistan in second with 130, and New Zealand in third with as many 130 points. England and Australia hold fourth, and fifth on the list with 125, and 120 points respectively.
Pakistan have moved into second place on the ICC @CricketWorldCup Super League standings 📈— ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2023
The Green Shirts claimed the runner-up spot following the latest win against New Zealand in the home series being played in Karachi.
In Monday’s game young pacer, Naseem Shah rattled Kiwi batters with a five-wicket haul while flamboyant hitter Rizwan led hosts to a six-wicket triumph with an unbeaten knock of 77 runs in the first of three-match series.
Meanwhile, Team Green has an opportunity to become the top team in the format if they whitewash Black Caps in the ongoing series.
