Arslan Ash makes nation proud at BAM15, clinches Tekken 8 Championship in Australia

MELBOURNE – Legendary esports player Arslan Ash has once again proved why he is a global icon in competitive gaming, clinching the title at Battle Arena Melbourne 15 (BAM15) – a premier Tekken World Tour Master Event.

The tournament, held in Melbourne, Australia, brought together some of the leading names in the Tekken world including Knee, Mulgold, Shadow20z, OilKing, and KingReyJr. Among the elite players was fellow Pakistani star Falcons Farzeen (Muhammad Farzeen), who made headlines recently for qualifying in the upcoming Esports World Cup (EWC).

After this feat, Arslan grand final of BAM15 turned into the all-Pakistani clash, with Arslan Ash narrowly defeating Farzeen in thrilling match, underscoring Pakistan’s rising dominance in the international esports scene.

With BAM15 victory under his belt, Arslan Ash is now preparing for Tekken 8 showdown at Esports World Cup 2025, to be held in Riyadh from July 7 to August 24. The event will feature more than 2,000 competitors from over 200 esports clubs, battling across 25 titles, making it the biggest esports tournament in history with a whopping $70 million prize pool.

The main Tekken 8 event is slated for August 14 to 16, where top 32 players will compete for an incredible $1 million grand prize. Arslan Ash will be representing Pakistan among the elite, aiming to further solidify his legacy.

Already a five-time Evolution Championship Series (EVO) champion, Arslan’s list of international victories includes EVO Japan 2019, EVO USA 2019, EVO Japan 2023, EVO USA 2023, and EVO 2024, making him one of the most decorated players in Tekken history.