PAKvNZ: Naseem Shah stars as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in first ODI

KARACHI – Pakistan on Monday beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in the first ODI in Karachi.
Top performance from flamboyant batter Mohammad Rizwan, and skipper Babar Azam powered Team green to sink Black Caps in the first game.
Captain and star player Babar Azam slammed a half-ton before Rizwan led Pakistan to a six-wicket triumph with his knock of 77 runs, as hosts were chasing a 256-run target.
Imam-ul-Haq returned early and Babar then supported Fakhar Zaman, who scored 56 runs off 74. Skipper then continued batting with Rizwan, but was returned in attempt to accelerate the innings.
On the other hand, New Zealand lost opening batter Devon Conway for a golden duck in the first over but manage to amass 255/9. After Conway's blow, Finn Allen gained momentum, until Mohammad Wasim Jr outfoxed him.
1️⃣-0️⃣ up 👏— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 9, 2023
Pakistan cruise to a comfortable win in the first ODI 🙌
Top Latham scored 42 runs. Williamson and Daryl Mitchell added some runs before debutant Usama Mir got the Kiwi player with a stunning delivery. Mitchell made a 76-run partnership with Tom Latham.
Pakistan's Nawaz then makes a comeback, returning fourth Kiwi player. Pakistan then managed to get Latham’s wicket. Phillips and Bracewell then stitched 76-run to bring visitors back in the form.
After outfoxing Phillips, youngblood Naseem Shah got his hands on lower order as he removed Bracewell and Henry Shipley in consecutive deliveries. Shah then bowled Santner with a slower delivery to complete his second five-wicket haul in ODIs.
Besides Naseem’s five-for, debutant Usama impressed with two wickets for just 42 runs, while Nawaz and Wasim Jr struck out a batter each.
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah’s brilliant spell restricted the Kiwis to 255-9 in the allotted 50 overs. Shah grabbed his second five-fer in the ODIs today.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand.
Consecutive five-wicket hauls for @iNaseemShah! 🔥
Shaheens and Kiwsi last locked horns in the 50-over format in the 2019 World Cup, with Babar-led squad clinching the contest by six wickets.
This time, hosts seeking to revive their cricket fortunes after a gloomy red-ball season while hopes are high for Team Green as they performed well in the 50-over format of the game over the last year, bagging eight out of nine matches.
Squads:
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood/Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
