Kubra Khan to join FIA-led probe in defamation case against YouTuber Adil Raja

KARACHI – Despite an apology from YouTuber Major (r) Adil Raja, Pakistani actor Kubra Khan has filed a defamation suit against a former officer of armed forces, who hurled serious allegations at actors, linking them with the establishment for trapping politicians.

On Monday, the Sindh High Court ordered the Sinf-e-Aahan actor to appear before the federal investigators to record her statement after approaching court against Adil Raja for spreading remarks which led to a malicious campaign on social media.

Reports in local media claimed that during the last hearing, the investigating officer filed a progress report in court, as the case was registered with the cybercrime circle of FIA in the port city.

The officer apprised the court of providing data on alleged social media accounts to the focal person of the Telecom authority for action. The officer further urged the court to issue a directive to Kubra, who is the petitioner, to join the probe team to record her statement.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till the last week of January.

Last week, Khan moved the court against defamatory allegations hurled by former military man Adil Raja against her and three other actresses.

The court then directed FIA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to remove the objectionable content from the internet relating to Kubra Khan.

Although Adil Raja gave initials of the names of these actresses (AK, SA, MK and MH), social media users were quick to figure out who the retired army officer was referring to. Soon after Adil Raja's vlog, social media users started sharing these actresses' photos with derogatory comments.

Top Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan strongly reacted to Adil Raja's comments and their ensuing character assassination on social media. So much so that Kubra Khan warned Adil Raja to retract his statement within three days and apologise publiclly or get ready for a defamation suit in London.