Find your perfect scent with Ideas by Gul Ahmed!

Whether you're a women's fragrance connoisseur (or looking for just the right scent), Ideas Fragrances are fit for every occasion!

With a wide collection of light, sweet or musky scents, the newly-launched perfumes brand will not let you down. For the ladies wanting to be the showstopper, we have compiled a guide to Women Perfumes introduced by Ideas:

Stardom

Fragrance Family: Floral Musky

Doing justice to its name and your faith in Ideas Fragrances, Stardom gives you the ability to charm all around. This women's fragrance allows you to create a lasting impression with its top-tier quality. Stardom's aroma and its exquisite balance of floral notes captivate everyone, including those wearing the perfume.

This floral sensation gives you goosebumps. The perfume's sizzling chemistry with your pheromones refreshes your senses, leaving you smelling like pink temple flowers straight out of Aphrodite's Garden.

Mystic

Fragrance Family: Fruity Floral

Want to make Hecate jealous with your mystical charm? Mystic is the answer! With a perfect balance of floral and woody scents, this earthy scent is the ultimate staple. With the peony and shinus mole bolstering the richness of this ladies' perfume, Mystic’s subtle flowery aroma blended with a refreshing fruitiness gives your confidence the boost it needs. Mystic grounds the sandalwood, precious woods, and white musk scent to complement them for a lasting effect.

To feel like you're transcending into another dimension, Mystic by Ideas coming off with its affordable price, and only PKR 99 for delivery charges, is the ultimate win.

Marina

Fragrance Family: Citrus Floral

To mimic the pleasing scent of luxury at bay, Marina by Ideas belongs in every woman's fragrance collection.

The staple of women's perfume collection enjoys an interplay of Lavender — bringing its woody, herbaceous scent, and Orange blossom — offering a sensual richness, without being excessively overpowering on top however catching everyone's eyes.

Marina gives you the exhilarating experience of opposing forces making it to women's perfume ensemble with its truly captivating dynamism. Both unique and deliciously fascinating, Marina by Gul Ahmed serves the ladies with an affordable price and PKR 99 delivery charges.

Spring Times

Fragrance Family: Floral Musky

The floral elegance of Spring Times transcends you to a sunny meadow on the first day of spring to the beaches of Hawaii. The accords of blooming flowers invite you to bask in the aroma of this regal women's fragrance. At the heart of this scent lies the essence of peony, lily and lilac to make you smell like a fresh bouquet. The woodiness of cedar and sandalwood combines with the warm fullness of patchouli and musk in the base, creating a rich foundation for the delicate floral notes above. Whether you wear it for a special occasion or simply to enjoy the outdoors, Spring Times is sure to bring a touch of springtime beauty to your day.

Allure

Fragrance Family: Fruity Floral

As the name suggests, the women's fragrance is a fresh and optimistic scent that boasts the royal femininity. The invigorating top notes of bergamot and mandarin uplift this fragrance's elegance. While the middle notes of rose and peony ooze romance, the patchouli undertones allure with a sensual depth that is sure to enchant anyone you come across. Allure is sure to leave a personal impression.

If you're looking for a fragrance that will transform your everyday life, we highly recommend Allure. You won't be disappointed!

Poem

Fragrance Family: Fruity Floral

Striking the right chords with its refreshing fruity and floral scent, Poem by Gul Ahmed is as unique and rare as the name suggests. Doused in delicious pomegranate and iced cassis, this women's fragrance masterpiece mimics a lush Asian floral bouquet of peony, magnolia and lotus in vivid imagination.

Poem's base note of cedarwood, ambergris and musk provides a smooth lyrical finish. The result? a poetry-inspired scent that is perfect for a casual everyday fragrance or something special for a night out.

Velvet Majestic

Fragrance Family: Fruity - Floral - Musky

Velvet Majestic is a luxurious women's fragrance with a perfect proportion of luxury and elegance. The top, heart, and base notes of alluring, sensual and mysteriously enchanting aroma provide a smooth, long-lasting finish.

The next time you're looking for a little royalty, reach for Velvet Majestic by Gul Ahmed and let its tantalizing aroma transport you to a world of beauty and elegance. This women's perfume adds a touch of sophistication to your everyday statement at any event.

This women's perfume adds a touch of sophistication to your everyday statement at any event.

Memories

Fragrance Family: Citrus Woody Musk

Reminiscing the simple beauty of a flower, Memories by IDEAS is one of the most iconic and classic women's perfumes. The top notes with its fizzy and refreshing aroma truly polish things off pleasantly by giving everything with a kick of pink pepper.

With classical and feminine heart notes, this women's fragrance is warm and inviting. The fragrance provides a solid foundation, while the earthy tones add a touch of mystery and intrigue. Memories is a fragrance that is sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.