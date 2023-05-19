Marvel decides to kill first Muslim superhero Ms Marvel

In a shocking turn of events, Marvel has decided to fridge its first official Muslim superhero, and the internet is fuming.

Kamala Khan, better known as Ms Marvel, will reportedly die in “the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years” – “Amazing Spider-Man #26.”

The issue will be available in comic book stores on May 31. However, scans leaked online and later confirmed by Marvel themselves, revealed the heartbreaking conclusion to the comic -- helmed by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr.

The popular character has become a brand itself, earning a Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series, starring Iman Vellani in the lead, and an upcoming appearance in the MCU film The Marvels, where she – Kamala Khan – will star alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.

Kamala was created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona and Jamie Mckelvie, and has been a favourite ever since she was introduced to the world in 2014's “All New Marvel NOW! Point One #1.”

The news has been met with negative reactions, with people saying that Marvel Comics’ decision is disappointing.

Kamala Khan’s storyline will continue in July with a special one-shot, Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel, crafted by a star-studded line-up including the character’s co-creator, G. Willow Wilson; the writer of Ms. Marvel’s last solo series, Saladin Ahmed; and Mark Waid, who incorporated Ms. Marvel with the Avengers, and wrote her central role in the teen team book Champions.

“In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, ‘Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel’ will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms. Marvel and a glimpse of her death’s impact on all of Marvel’s heroes,” read an announcement on the Marvel website.