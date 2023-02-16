Search

Imran Khan writes to President Alvi demanding inquiry against Gen (retd) Bajwa

Web Desk 03:45 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Imran Khan writes to President Alvi demanding inquiry against Gen (retd) Bajwa
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked President Arif Alvi to order an inquiry against former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for ‘violating’ his oath and the constitution.

In a letter written to the president, the former prime minister said, “Some very disturbing information has now come into the public domain whereby it is clear that Gen retd Bajwa as COAS violated his oath of office repeatedly.”

Imran Khan mentioned that the former army chief committed “violations” and requested Arif Alvi “as supreme commander of the armed forces to institute an immediate inquiry” against him.

The PTI chairman referred to a column published in a newspaper earlier this month in which startling revelations about Imran Khan’s government were made attributing General (retd) Bajwa.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari also announced her party chief’s move on her Twitter account, sharing pictures of the said letter.

Citing the column, Imran wrote that Gen Bajwa had “admitted to journalist Javed Chaudhry that ‘we’ considered Imran Khan [to be] dangerous to the country if he continued to stay in power”.

He added that it would be “critical to ascertain” from Gen Bajwa that who did he refer to as “we”. The former premier raised the question, “Who gave him (Gen Bajwa) the power to decide that an elected prime minister (Imran) was supposedly a ‘danger to the country if he continued to stay in power’?”

The PTI chief asserted: “Only the people through elections can decide who they want to elect as the prime minister. Taking such a right on himself is in clear violation of his oath as given in Third Schedule Article 244 of the Constitution.”

“Taking such a right on himself is in clear violation of his oath as given in Third Schedule Article 244 of the Constitution,” he alleged.

While referring to Shaukat Tarin’s corruption case, about which Bajwa claimed that the former finance minister approached the then spymaster General (retd) Faiz Hamid to get this matter sorted out.

“Regardless of the merits of his claims in this case, he has also admitted he managed to get NAB case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed revealing that NAB was under his control — again a clear violation of the Constitutional oath because the army itself is a department under the Ministry of Defence and civilian official autonomous institutions do not come military control,” Khan wrote.

Imran Khan alleged that Gen (retd) Bajwa violated his oath when he publicly went against the then government’s policy of maintaining neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“He did this at an international conference in Islamabad on 2 April 2022 — the Islamabad Security Conference. I would like to point out that the govt policy was arrived at after developing a consensus of all stakeholders including MOFA and retired diplomats who had the relevant experience and were area specialists,” he wrote.

“I would also point out that Chapter II of the Constitution describes the mandate of the Armed Forces and specifically refers to Articles 243 and 244. Therefore it is your Constitutional duty as President and as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to take immediate action and institute an inquiry so as to establish whether such grave violations of the Constitution and oath of Office under the Constitution have taken place.”

