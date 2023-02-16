Search

Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah's brief exchange raises eyebrows

Web Desk 04:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah's brief exchange raises eyebrows
Source: Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela caused a stir online with her wishes to Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah on his birthday. The Quetta Gladiators player marked his 20th birthday yesterday by sharing a cake-cutting celebration with his teammates.

As Quetta Gladiators compete in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8), the team celebrated his birthday before their match against Multan Sultans. The franchise shared the video of the celebration on social media and captioned it as: “Join us in the birthday celebration of our Gladiator @iNaseemShah”.

After Naseem Shah congratulated Shadab Khan on his wedding on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela left a comment on his post. The actress extended her wishes to Naseem and also congratulated him for being awarded an honorary DSP rank in Balochistan Police. "Happy Birthday Naseem Shah. Congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank," wrote Rautela.

To everyone's surprise, the young cricketer responded to the model with a humble "thank you" followed by an emoji gesturing gratitude with both hands joined together.

Twitter users are once again speculating about a possible connection between the cricketer and the actor. A Twitter user took a jab at the recent exchange of comments on Instagram.

In September of last year, Rautela shared an Instagram reel featuring Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah after an Asia Cup match. The "fan edit" showcased Rautela enjoying the India-Pakistan game, with Shah being seen laughing about something in the background as Atif Aslam's Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le played. This has led some to speculate about a potential connection between the two. As people began trolling her, Rautela deleted the clip.

