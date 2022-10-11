Sadia Khan celebrates birthday with father in hospital
Congratulations are in order for the Lollywood diva Halima Sadia Khan who turned 35 today.
The Mushrik actress shared a beautiful and low-key birthday video with a piece of cake and a candle wishing herself and updating her fans that her father has been quite ill therefore she couldn't throw a lavish birthday party.
The Khuda Aur Mohabbat-famed actress, who celebrated the low-key birthday in a hospital, also shared a reel of herself distributing cake among the hospital staff.
Khan captioned the post, "This time at the hospital with my father and the staff, Collecting happy memories. Happy birthday to me.
#birthdaygirl #blessedwiththebest Once again I love you all."
On the work front, Khan was last seen in Shayad, Maryam Periera, Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment and Abdullah: The Final Witness.
