Sadia Khan celebrates birthday with father in hospital

Noor Fatima
09:36 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Sadia Khan celebrates birthday with father in hospital
Source: Sadia Khan (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for the Lollywood diva Halima Sadia Khan who turned 35 today.

The Mushrik actress shared a beautiful and low-key birthday video with a piece of cake and a candle wishing herself and updating her fans that her father has been quite ill therefore she couldn't throw a lavish birthday party.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat-famed actress, who celebrated the low-key birthday in a hospital, also shared a reel of herself distributing cake among the hospital staff. 

Khan captioned the post, "This time at the hospital with my father and the staff, Collecting happy memories. Happy birthday to me.

#birthdaygirl #blessedwiththebest Once again I love you all."

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Shayad, Maryam Periera, Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment and Abdullah: The Final Witness.

Sadia Khan sets internet on fire with ‘Bebo ... 05:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

Pakistani actress Sadia Khan landed herself in trouble after sharing a video in saree on her social media ...

More From This Category
Momin Saqib retells Newton's story in a hilarious ...
09:58 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Amna Ilyas rocks the internet with lavish ...
08:19 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Mahira Khan visits rehab facility on Mental ...
09:28 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
MS Dhoni all set to venture into South Indian ...
11:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Sun Re ...
04:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt's first day earnings to ...
10:21 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sadia Khan celebrates birthday with father in hospital
09:36 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr