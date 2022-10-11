MS Dhoni all set to venture into South Indian film industry

Given the record-breaking films the South Indian industry is producing, this domain has undoubtedly become a lucrative business opportunity.

According to media reports, famed Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni is stepping into the Tamil film industry. Dhoni, who is engaged in various businesses like liquor, clothing and agriculture, is also active in the film industry.

Dhoni has produced Bollywood films under the banner of his own production house, Dhoni Entertainment. The former Indian cricketer is in negotiations with leading actors and actresses of the Tamil film industry to produce a film with a big budget.

Dhoni's company also intends to make films in other Southern Indian languages besides Tamil. The company will make movies in Telugu and Malayalam. Recently, an unofficial meeting between Dhoni and Tamil actor Vijay in person trended on the internet. Dhoni, who acted in commercials directed by Vignesh Shivan, also had talks with actress Nayanthara.

Both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have produced small-budget films like Roar of the Lion, Blaze to Glory and The Hidden Hindu under the Dhoni Entertainment banner.

LetsCinema recently tweeted, “Dhoni is launching his film production company in the south, ‘Dhoni Entertainment,’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam."

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/zgTxzdSynT — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 9, 2022

For the unversed, Dhoni is the only captain to have won the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the ICC Champion’s Trophy for India. He retired from international cricket in 2019 and has been playing only in the IPL series.