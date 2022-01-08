Haris Rauf on cloud nine after receiving ‘beautiful gift’ from MS Dhoni
Web Desk
02:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Haris Rauf on cloud nine after receiving ‘beautiful gift’ from MS Dhoni
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan star paceman Haris Rauf was delighted after getting a ‘beautiful gift’ from former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 28-year-old took to social site Twitter where he shared that he had been gifted a Chennai Super Kings number ‘7’ jersey by the legend cricketer turned coach.

Expressing gratitude to Dhoni, he said “The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The ‘7’ still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support”.

The recent development comes months after Dhoni interacted with Pakistani players in the T20I World Cup when the Green Shirts beat the Men in Blue in the mega event.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf is in Australia for the Big Bash League. The young pacer has garnered a lot of attention in international cricket with his blasting performance.

Haris Rauf reveals his favourite Pakistani ... 08:58 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf is a talent powerhouse and his passion for cricket reflects in his game. Currently one ...

Rauf has so far played 34 T20Is for team Green and has taken 41 wickets, while in eight ODIs, he has taken 14 scalps.

More From This Category
Indian politician admits Modi staged Pulwama ...
01:06 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
‘Estranged’ PTI leader Jahangir Tareen says ...
10:52 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus!'
08:06 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
On this day in 1992, Imran Khan retired from Test ...
01:00 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
PCB announces awards for top performers of 2021
08:25 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
ICC rankings: Babar Azam outshines Virat Kohli as ...
07:40 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kapil Sharma show star attempts suicide by consuming poison
11:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr