FM Qureshi to embark on four-day visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to embark on a four-day official visit to Romania and Spain from tomorrow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

MoFA spokesperson said Qureshi will visit Bucharest at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu from 9-10 January 2022.

The Ministry made the announcement a day after FM’s visit to the United States got postponed where he was scheduled to attend the G-77 meeting. The G-77 meeting was postponed amid the alarming rise of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 in Washington.

Meanwhile, during the first leg of the visit, the PTI leader will visit Bucharest while in Romania, Foreign Minister will hold meetings with his counterpart and other dignitaries.

Qureshi will subsequently visit Madrid at the invitation of Foreign Minister José Manuel AlbaresBueno from January 10-12, 2022. Besides meeting with his Spanish counterpart, he will hold meetings with other ministers and members of the Spanish Parliament.

A large Pakistani diaspora in Spain serves as a strong bridge between the two countries. Last year, the two sides celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

