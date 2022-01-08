Saba Qamar's first look from upcoming Urduflix project is out now
Web Desk
04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Saba Qamar's first look from upcoming Urduflix project is out now
Share

Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is back with her impeccable acting skills and unmissable charm as the first look of her upcoming project "Naina ki Sharafat " has been released.

The Baaghi star's comeback project has been speculated for a long time and now the 37-year-old talent powerhouse is returning with another promising project.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of Urduflix posted a stunning picture of Saba Qamar which was dubbed as the 'first look' for the upcoming project.

"Presenting Naina Ki Sharafat, an #UrduflixOriginal Here’s the first look. @sabaqamarzaman"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saqib Khan (@saqibkofficial)

As per the details, the upcoming project is produced by Farhan Gauher and is directed by Saqib Khan.

Needless to say, the Hindi Medium star channels dreamy filmy vibes to perfection in the first look and her massive fan following is super excited for her upcoming project.

On the work front, Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Saba Qamar hilariously responds to a fan's ... 06:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2022

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is undoubtedly the queen of hearts however her quick wit and charming persona is equally ...

More From This Category
Why was Ahad Raza Mir absent from Saboor Aly’s ...
04:52 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Nida Yasir sets the dance floor on fire at her ...
05:16 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Kapil Sharma show star attempts suicide by ...
11:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tie the knot in a ...
06:49 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Why Sajal Aly turned down the film offer from ...
08:22 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Aima Baig trolled for wearing revealing dress for ...
08:44 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why was Ahad Raza Mir absent from Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities?
04:52 PM | 8 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr