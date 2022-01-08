Saba Qamar's first look from upcoming Urduflix project is out now

Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is back with her impeccable acting skills and unmissable charm as the first look of her upcoming project "Naina ki Sharafat " has been released.

The Baaghi star's comeback project has been speculated for a long time and now the 37-year-old talent powerhouse is returning with another promising project.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of Urduflix posted a stunning picture of Saba Qamar which was dubbed as the 'first look' for the upcoming project.

"Presenting Naina Ki Sharafat, an #UrduflixOriginal Here’s the first look. @sabaqamarzaman"

As per the details, the upcoming project is produced by Farhan Gauher and is directed by Saqib Khan.

Needless to say, the Hindi Medium star channels dreamy filmy vibes to perfection in the first look and her massive fan following is super excited for her upcoming project.

On the work front, Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.