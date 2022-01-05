Saba Qamar hilariously responds to a fan's wedding proposal

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is undoubtedly the queen of hearts however her quick wit and charming persona is equally unmissable.

This time around, the Cheekh star reacted hilariously to an online proposal with her iconic wit. Dodging a wedding proposal, Qamar got a peculiar fan request who wished to marry her at 50.

"I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother," wrote a fan on influencer Rafay Mahdood's Instagram Stories.

Replying to the fan's confession, the 37-year-old took a jibe at her previous relationship and much-publicised breakup fiasco with Azeem Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

"Kya hai na ke yeh word 'Qubool Hai' mujhay suit nahien karta ( Actually the words 'I do' do not suit me)," replied the Hindi Medium star.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)