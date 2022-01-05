PM Imran Khan welcomes ECP scrutiny of PTI's funding
Web Desk
06:40 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
PM Imran Khan welcomes ECP scrutiny of PTI's funding
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) scrutiny of PTI's funding, which he said came through donations from overseas Pakistanis.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote, “I welcome ECP's scrutiny of PTI's funding through donations from Overseas Pakistanis. The more our accounts are scrutinised the more factual clarity will emerge for nation to see how PTI is the only political party with proper donor base premised on proper political fundraising.”

“I look forward to seeing similar ECP scrutiny on funding of 2 other major pol parties - PPP & PMLN. This will allow nation to see difference between proper pol fundraising & extortion of money from crony capitalists & vested interests in exchange for favours at nation's expense,” he wrote.

His comments come a day after a damning report compiled by the scrutiny committee of the ECP noted that the ruling party had received funding from foreign nationals and companies, under-reported funds and concealed dozens of its bank accounts.

The report, a copy of which is available with Dawn, also mentioned a refusal by the party to divulge details of large transactions and the panel's helplessness to get details of PTI's foreign accounts and the funds collected abroad.

ECP scrutiny committee says PTI hid funds, but no ... 11:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

A scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) looking into the allegations of foreign funding to ...

More From This Category
Noor Mukadam case: Verdict reserved on formation ...
05:45 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
DG ISPR says 'no deal' with Nawaz Sharif
03:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
PM Imran inaugurates Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan ...
01:56 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
EU likely to lift ban on PIA soon as ICAO ...
12:28 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
Pakistan, World Bank ink pact to fight climate ...
10:56 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable ...
11:19 AM | 5 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar hilariously responds to a fan's wedding proposal
06:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr