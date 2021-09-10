Spanish FM Jose Manuel Albares arrives in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares has arrived in Islamabad.
Upon his arrival at the Foreign Office, he was received by his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
He will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.
Bilateral relations will also be part of discussions during the delegation-level talks.
Pakistan and Spain enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of European Union and multilateral fora.
Spain is the 3rd largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union.
