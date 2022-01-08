PM Imran, other political leaders condole Murree incident as snowstorm leaves 21 dead
Web Desk
03:06 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
PM Imran, other political leaders condole Murree incident as snowstorm leaves 21 dead
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is mourning the deaths of 21 people, as stranded tourists have died while thousands have been stranded amid heavy snowfall in Murree.

Following the tragic death of stranded tourists, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leaders, and other political parties have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

The premier expressed shock over the incident saying ‘unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared’.

He also ordered an inquiry and instructed for strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies in the future.

Opposition leader in National Assembly pointed at authorities negligence that caused 21 lives. 'What arrangements did it make to deal with such an influx? Incompetence is fast turning into criminality. Prior arrangements and round the clock supervision were the normal SOPs in the past', he wrote.

Maryam Nawaz said 'I have never seen such chaos, apathy, and incompetence and most importantly a government that has nothing to do with the misery of people. What’s most shocking though is not only the dismissive attitude but the contempt & scorn they pour on the victims'.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed regret over the death of tourists. Extending condolences to the bereaved families, he said the whole country is mourning the tragic tragedy.

As per the latest reports, 21 people have died and thousands have been stranded by heavy snowfall in the hill station as authorities continued evacuation efforts.

Thousands of people arrived to enjoy snowfall, despite multiple appeals by authorities to postpone their plans because of bad weather and roadblocks.

Rangers and Frontier Constabulary and other forces are currently evacuating people and vehicles while the hill station was declared calamity hit.

State of calamity declared in Murree, relief ... 01:53 PM | 8 Jan, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Troops of the Pakistan Army on Saturday have participated in relief activities to rescue tourists ...

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued instructions for expediting rescue work and providing aid to the stranded tourists while entry into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gailyat was banned in wake of deteriorating conditions.

A strong westerly system entered Pakistan’s western and upper parts earlier this week, causing rain and snowfall.

Army called for rescue as 21 stranded tourists ... 11:53 AM | 8 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – At least 21 persons had died after their vehicles were stranded amid heavy snowfall and traffic ...

More From This Category
FM Qureshi to embark on four-day visit to ...
03:38 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
State of calamity declared in Murree, relief ...
01:53 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
PM Imran says economy witnessing 'strong growth, ...
12:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
Army called for rescue as 21 stranded tourists ...
11:53 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
Marriage without completing Iddat ‘irregular’ ...
11:29 AM | 8 Jan, 2022
‘Estranged’ PTI leader Jahangir Tareen says ...
10:52 AM | 8 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kapil Sharma show star attempts suicide by consuming poison
11:35 PM | 7 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr