PM Imran, other political leaders condole Murree incident as snowstorm leaves 21 dead

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is mourning the deaths of 21 people, as stranded tourists have died while thousands have been stranded amid heavy snowfall in Murree.

Following the tragic death of stranded tourists, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leaders, and other political parties have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

The premier expressed shock over the incident saying ‘unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared’.

Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022

He also ordered an inquiry and instructed for strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies in the future.

Opposition leader in National Assembly pointed at authorities negligence that caused 21 lives. 'What arrangements did it make to deal with such an influx? Incompetence is fast turning into criminality. Prior arrangements and round the clock supervision were the normal SOPs in the past', he wrote.

Where do you pin the responsibility of these deaths? Where was the government all the while? What arrangements did it make to deal with such an influx? Incompetence is fast turning into criminality. Prior arrangements & round the clock supervision were the normal SOPs in the past https://t.co/YExTtdGlad — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 8, 2022

Maryam Nawaz said 'I have never seen such chaos, apathy, and incompetence and most importantly a government that has nothing to do with the misery of people. What’s most shocking though is not only the dismissive attitude but the contempt & scorn they pour on the victims'.

I have NEVER seen such chaos, apathy & incompetence & most importantly a government that has nothing to do with the misery of people. What’s most shocking though is not only the dismissive attitude but the contempt & scorn they pour on the victims. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 8, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed regret over the death of tourists. Extending condolences to the bereaved families, he said the whole country is mourning the tragic tragedy.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹوزرداری کا مری میں سردموسم سے سیاحوں کے جاں بحق ہونے پراظہار افسوس



چیئرمین بلاول بھٹوزرداری کا مری میں جاں بحق ہونے والے سیاحوں کے لواحقین سے اظہارتعزیت



مری میں افسوس ناک سانحے پرپورا ملک سوگوار ہے،چیئرمین بلاول بھٹوزرداری@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 8, 2022

As per the latest reports, 21 people have died and thousands have been stranded by heavy snowfall in the hill station as authorities continued evacuation efforts.

Thousands of people arrived to enjoy snowfall, despite multiple appeals by authorities to postpone their plans because of bad weather and roadblocks.

Rangers and Frontier Constabulary and other forces are currently evacuating people and vehicles while the hill station was declared calamity hit.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued instructions for expediting rescue work and providing aid to the stranded tourists while entry into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gailyat was banned in wake of deteriorating conditions.

A strong westerly system entered Pakistan’s western and upper parts earlier this week, causing rain and snowfall.