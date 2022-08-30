Pakistan floods: PPP says UN member states pledged over Rs1 trillion on FM Bilawal's appeal
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Pakistan floods: PPP says UN member states pledged over Rs1 trillion on FM Bilawal's appeal
Source: @NEWS_BILAWAL (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) says Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has raised Rs1.03 trillion from UN member states for Pakistan's flood victims.

The pledges were made after the foreign minister made an appeal to the UN as heavy floods killed at least 1,000 people and affected around 33 million Pakistanis.

The event was virtually attended by the UN secretary general as well.

In a Twitter post, the PPP said the US pledged Rs6.5 billion for the flood victims. In addition, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization, UNICEF, Red Crescent and Red Cross announced donations to help Pakistan's flood victims.

Many countries including China, Turkey, America, the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and UAE have announced financial aid on the appeal made by the Pakistani foreign minister, the PPP said.

Besides cash assistance, UN member nations pledged tents, medicines, food and other basic items.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres also made a flash appeal for $160 million to support flood-ravaged country.

‘Colossal crisis’: UN issues flash appeal for ... 08:26 PM | 30 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support ...

The UN spokesman confirmed the secretary-general will visit the South Asian country on September 9 to see the devastation caused by the highest rainfall in more than three decades.

US announces humanitarian aid of $30mn for flood ... 09:56 PM | 30 Aug, 2022

WASHINGTON – The United States has announced that it will provide up to $30 million for relief efforts as floods ...

More From This Category
Imran Khan condemns torture on Haleem Adil Sheikh ...
09:12 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
US announces humanitarian aid of $30mn for flood ...
09:56 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
In a first, an Asian man becomes the third ...
09:06 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Maryam Nawaz lambasted for ‘attempting to ...
09:28 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
‘Colossal crisis’: UN issues flash appeal for ...
08:26 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Canada to assist Pakistan in flood relief ...
08:02 PM | 30 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maryam Nawaz lambasted for ‘attempting to copy’ Angelina Jolie
09:28 PM | 30 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr