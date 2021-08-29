Sadia Khan sets internet on fire with ‘Bebo moves’ in red saree
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Pakistani actress Sadia Khan landed herself in trouble after sharing a video in saree on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the gorgeous actress wrote, “Time for some Bebo moves. Guess the song.”

Sadia Khan is a beautiful and versatile Pakistani actress and model. Her claim to fame drama was Khuda Aur Muhabbat from Geo TV which garnered huge success. Her couple with Imran Abbas was admired a lot by the viewers. Sadia Khan also appeared in the drama serial Shayad.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates 7th wedding ... 04:08 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared beautiful photos with the ...

05:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

