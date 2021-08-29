Sadia Khan sets internet on fire with ‘Bebo moves’ in red saree
05:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Share
Pakistani actress Sadia Khan landed herself in trouble after sharing a video in saree on her social media account.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the gorgeous actress wrote, “Time for some Bebo moves. Guess the song.”
Sadia Khan is a beautiful and versatile Pakistani actress and model. Her claim to fame drama was Khuda Aur Muhabbat from Geo TV which garnered huge success. Her couple with Imran Abbas was admired a lot by the viewers. Sadia Khan also appeared in the drama serial Shayad.
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates 7th wedding ... 04:08 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared beautiful photos with the ...
-
- UK retains Pakistan on red list over ‘low testing and sequencing ...04:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
-
- NCOC extends anti Covid restrictions to 27 cities as infections surge03:32 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
-
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021