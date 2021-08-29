Yasir Hussain unveils his first look from movie ‘Javed Iqbal’

Pakistani actor, playwright Yasir Hussain shared his first look from his upcoming feature film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer.

The Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the film and announced that it will be released soon in cinemas. The film also stars Ayesha Omar, who essays the role of a police officer.

He shared the poster with caption, “Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story Of A Serial Killer. Coming Soon!”

Her wife Iqra Aziz also took to Instagram and extended best wishes to Yasir Hussain for the upcoming movie.