Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates 7th wedding anniversary

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared beautiful photos with the husband as the couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Neslisah took to Instagram and posted the stunning photos with Engin Altan.

In a lengthy post, Neslisah wrote, “I remember the day we met, the moment when you proposed, the indescribable state of happiness when we held our children in our arms, and the moments that I can't count...”

She further said “You fill the best moments of my life, my love, and I'm looking forward to our new stories. Happy anniversary 2014 - (symbol for infinity) i love you so much @enginaltandzytn.”

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also shared a heartfelt note for his wife Neslisah to wish her on the wedding anniversary.